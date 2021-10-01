Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GTX stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $479.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at about $19,452,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at about $1,147,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

