Gary D. Burnison Sells 10,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $72.36 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.63.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
