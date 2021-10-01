Gary D. Burnison Sells 10,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $72.36 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

