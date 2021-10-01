Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,819.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 99,229 shares during the period.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GTES opened at $16.27 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.