Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. 19,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 744,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on GATO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In other Gatos Silver news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 95,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

