GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells $496,000.00 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $532,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $280,000.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $148,550.08.
NYSE:GBS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 360,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,961. GBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.
GBS Company Profile
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
