GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells $496,000.00 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GBS alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $148,550.08.

NYSE:GBS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 360,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,961. GBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GBS in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the first quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.