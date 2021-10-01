GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GEAGY stock remained flat at $$40.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

