Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.59 Million

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post sales of $452.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.80 million. Gentex posted sales of $474.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,537,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after acquiring an additional 304,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. 49,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,844. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.