Gerald W. Haddock Buys 4,000 Shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Stock

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Director Gerald W. Haddock bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $34,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 702,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

