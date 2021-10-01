Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Geron were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Geron by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

