GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

GFL stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $38.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

