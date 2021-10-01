GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.

NYSE GFL opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 166,949 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $4,804,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

