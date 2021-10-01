GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.
NYSE GFL opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 166,949 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $4,804,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
