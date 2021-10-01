GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Update

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GIW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. GigInternational1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

