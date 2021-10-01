Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 44,757 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.87 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $460.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

