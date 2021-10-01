Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 9,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPF opened at $17.70 on Friday. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

