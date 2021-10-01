Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.57

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 290042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s payout ratio is 96.67%.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

