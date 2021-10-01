Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue raised Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Glencore from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Glencore’s payout ratio is 96.67%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

