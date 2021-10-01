Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Update

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CO. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CO opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

