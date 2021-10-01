Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Down 87.0% in September

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,799,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 705,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. Global Digital Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
About Global Digital Solutions
