Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Down 87.0% in September

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,799,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 705,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. Global Digital Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

