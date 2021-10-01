Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) were down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 9,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 609,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

GSL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $860.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

