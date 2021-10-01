Global SPAC Partners Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 6th (NASDAQ:GLSPU)

Global SPAC Partners’ (NASDAQ:GLSPU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 6th. Global SPAC Partners had issued 16,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of GLSPU stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. Global SPAC Partners has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $183,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $517,000.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

