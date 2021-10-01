Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.