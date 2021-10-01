Globeflex Capital L P Has $750,000 Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

MDU opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

