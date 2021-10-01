Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $308,000 Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,994 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

