Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $26,940,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 2,022.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 546,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 521,166 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 737.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 499,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist dropped their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

APA stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

