Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Ross Stores by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

