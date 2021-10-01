Globeflex Capital L P Sells 4,239 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $239.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.92.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

