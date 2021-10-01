Globeflex Capital L P Sells 8,943 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 230.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 40,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCOM stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.97. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

