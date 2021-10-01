GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Up 19,900.0% in September

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 19,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCP opened at $0.00 on Friday. GNCC Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

GNCC Capital Company Profile

GNCC Capital, Inc is a gold exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its properties include Tonopah and East Belmont, Pearl Spring, McCracken, Yarber Wash and White Hills. The company was founded on October 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

