GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Up 19,900.0% in September

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 19,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCP opened at $0.00 on Friday. GNCC Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
GNCC Capital Company Profile
See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for GNCC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNCC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.