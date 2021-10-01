Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

GOGO opened at $17.30 on Friday. Gogo has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 28.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 143,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

