Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,892 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,892 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

