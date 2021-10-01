Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Shares of MSGS opened at $185.95 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day moving average is $177.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -304.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.