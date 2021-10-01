Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,637,000.

TOTL opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

