Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 872 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $157,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,704 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

