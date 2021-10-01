Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

