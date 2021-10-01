GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $47.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,201 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $2,318,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,310,661 shares valued at $50,811,283. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 23.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

