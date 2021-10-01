Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 961,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,799,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,355,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 116,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

