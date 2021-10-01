Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clarus worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clarus by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Clarus by 20.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLAR. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $866.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

