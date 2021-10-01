Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

