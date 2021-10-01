Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,576,000 after acquiring an additional 72,008 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,355.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,499.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,343.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

