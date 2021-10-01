Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in The Timken by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in The Timken by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

