Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. Great Ajax posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

AJX stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $309.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

