Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Announces Dividend of $0.46

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4639 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.
Great Wall Motor stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.