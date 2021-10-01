Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Announces Dividend of $0.46

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4639 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Great Wall Motor stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

