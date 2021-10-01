Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 227 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RH were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. boosted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

Shares of RH opened at $666.91 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $689.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.41.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

