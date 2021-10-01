Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,446,000 after buying an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,444,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.