Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

