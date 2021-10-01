Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.95 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,194,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 123,150 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,948,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after purchasing an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $281.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.14. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

