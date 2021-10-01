Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

