Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 12,100 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $14,292,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 320.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,747 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Newport Asia LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 28.9% during the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 325,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

