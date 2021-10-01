Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 469 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

