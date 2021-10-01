Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,117 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after buying an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $9,074,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,817.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 98,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

